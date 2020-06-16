Starmer: 'Tactics of pure distraction’ over merger

Media player
Starmer on Foreign Office and aid department merger
Sir Keir Starmer has said government plans to the merge of two Whitehall departments was “intended to deflect attention” and "will not work".
The new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office will join the Department for International Development and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
The announcement was made by the prime minister on the forth anniversary of the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox. Sir Keir said she "would have seen right through” the government's plan..
16 Jun 2020
