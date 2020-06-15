Johnson: Chances of UK-EU trade deal 'very good'
The UK cannot remain under the control of the European Court of Justice and continue to obey EU laws, the prime minister has said.

Boris Johnson said the chances of the UK and remaining EU states reaching a trade deal, for when the transitional period ends on 31 December, were “very good”.

He said the two sides were “not actually that far apart” but there was a need for a “bit of oomph”.

