Rees-Mogg: The sausage machine is back in action

Video

The Commons leader has told MPs that the “sausages” promised in the Conservative Party election manifesto would “soon be barbecued”.

Jacob Rees-Mogg was answering a question about the end of the virtual Parliament, with most members physically back in the Commons, and measures to allow others to contribute from home.

Mr Rees-Mogg said the sausage machine was "back in action” in a detailed comparison of the work of MPs with meat production.