Starmer: 'No pride’ in UK coronavirus death figures
PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on UK coronavirus death figures

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told Labour to "wait until the epidemic has been through its whole cycle" before making international comparisons about coronavirus.

He was responding to Sir Keir Starmer who questioned the PM being proud of his government’s record, while the UK had some of the worst virus death figures in the world.

  • 10 Jun 2020
