When will PM allow pub gardens to open again?
PMQs: Boris Johnson on date to pub reopen beer gardens

Tory MP Peter Aldous asked the prime minister if beer gardens would be allowed to open next week to save pubs from having to make staff redundant.

Boris Johnson said it was “still the plan” that outdoor hospitality sites would not reopen before 4 July, as there were “continuing risks”.

  • 10 Jun 2020