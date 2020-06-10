Johnson tells Starmer to 'make up mind' on schools

Media player
PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on reopening schools after virus
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer claimed England was an “outlier” in reopening schools after lockdown with Wales and some other countries announcing dates to restart lessons.
But the prime minister accused him of changing his mind, and added 97% of schools already had some children back at lessons.
