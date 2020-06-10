Coronavirus pay and work problems for pregnant women
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus pay and work problems for pregnant women

While many people fear for their career prospects in the pandemic, there are even more problems for some women expecting a baby.

Politics Live reporter Ellie Price talked to expectant mothers struggling to work safely while shielding, facing unemployment, or possible loss of maternity pay and benefits.

UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission

  • 10 Jun 2020
Go to next video: 'Working to bring all children back in September'