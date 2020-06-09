Media player
Coronavirus: Williamson on re-opening schools in England
The education secretary said he was "working to bring all children back to school in September" and that exams would take place next year.
Gavin Williamson said a "cautious phased return” was the “most sensible approach to take” for schools across England.
And he confirmed the government was “not able to welcome all primary children back for a full month before the summer”.
09 Jun 2020
