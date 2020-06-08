'Coronavirus is in retreat, our plan is working'
Coronavirus: Matt Hancock on speed of lifting lockdown

The health secretary said the government would not “allow a second peak that overwhelms the NHS”.

Matt Hancock said there are “encouraging trends on all critical measures” and downward coronavirus trends meant it could proceed with its plans.

He was answering an urgent question from Labour about the speed of easing the lockdown measures.

