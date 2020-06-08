Labour call for caution on lifting lockdown
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Jon Ashworth on testing rate and lockdown

Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth has questioned the speed of lifting lockdown measure while contact tracing is not fully operational and all NHS staff were not being routinely tested.

The shadow health secretary said the UK should proceed with caution but “many now fear that the PM is throwing caution to the wind”.

  • 08 Jun 2020
Go to next video: 'Coronavirus is in retreat, our plan is working'