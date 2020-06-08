Patel: Hooliganism is 'utterly indefensible'

Media player
Priti Patel on protesters attacking police at marches
The home secretary told MPs it was “not for mobs to tear down statues and cause criminal damage”.
Priti Patel criticised how some protesters behaved at the weekend across British cities.
She said those who attacked the police were “acting in a wholly unjust way”.
08 Jun 2020
