Mass protests risk spreading disease, says Hancock
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned that mass anti-racism protests are risking lives, because they increase the likelihood of coronavirus being spread.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Mr Hancock urged people to make their argument, but not to gather in groups larger than six.

  • 07 Jun 2020
