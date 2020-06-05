Barnier: UK continues to backtrack on commitments

Media player
Brexit: Barnier on UK approach to EU trade talks
The EU must "stick to its commitments" in the joint political declaration backed by all members, says its chief negotiator about trade talks with the UK.
But Michel Barnier said there has been a "lack of progress" and that “our British counterparts seek to distance themselves” from previous agreements.
He said the EU could not and would not accept “this back tracking on the political declaration”.
05 Jun 2020
