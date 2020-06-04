'It is not right for us to use confected outrage'

Media player
Badenoch and Thewlis on UK racism claims in Commons debate
SNP MP Alison Thewliss' claim that forcing black people to work was a racist policy was rejected by the equalities minister.
Kemi Badenoch spoke of the need to “calm down racial tensions”.
But the Conservative MP claimed they were being inflamed by some who was wanted to “have something to put on social media".
04 Jun 2020
