An uncertain future: Young people and the pandemic

Video

Research by the Resolution Foundation has shown job losses due to the coronavirus pandemic have impacted young people more.

Around a quarter of 18 to 24-year-olds have been furloughed - meaning they do not work but their firms keep them on their books and the government covers 80% of their wages. A further 9% have lost their jobs altogether - the highest figure out of all age groups.

For Politics Live, Greg Dawson talked to the so-called corona generation about how life has changed and how they feel about their future.

