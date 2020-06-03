MPs queuing to vote 'unnecessary and unacceptable'
PMQs: Johnson and Starmer on MPs voting in Commons

Boris Johnson said MPs who are shielding or over 70 should be able to vote by proxy in the House of Commons.

Sir Keir Starmer said Tuesday’s scenes of MPs queuing to vote in the Commons were "unnecessary and unacceptable" and he called for the restoration of the virtual Parliament that had operated over recent weeks.

