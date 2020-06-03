Media player
PMQs: PM accuses Starmer of coronavirus 'u-turn'
Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer have clashed on the government's steps to ease the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.
Mr Starmer asked the prime minister to confirm the current alert level. Mr Johnson then accused the Labour leader of "doing a u-turn" having previously backed his actions.
03 Jun 2020
