Coronavirus: UK 'now more vulnerable to infections from abroad' - Priti Patel
Home Secretary Priti Patel has confirmed plans to force almost all arrivals to the UK to self-isolate for 14 days to limit the spread of coronavirus.
She said that as the rate of transmission within the UK has declined, imported infections now pose a more significant threat to the country's recovery.
She said the quarantine plan was "a proportionate and time-limited approach to protect the health of the British public".
03 Jun 2020
