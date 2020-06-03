UK 'now more vulnerable' to infections from abroad
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: UK 'now more vulnerable to infections from abroad' - Priti Patel

Home Secretary Priti Patel has confirmed plans to force almost all arrivals to the UK to self-isolate for 14 days to limit the spread of coronavirus.

She said that as the rate of transmission within the UK has declined, imported infections now pose a more significant threat to the country's recovery.

She said the quarantine plan was "a proportionate and time-limited approach to protect the health of the British public".

  • 03 Jun 2020
Go to next video: PM accuses Starmer of coronavirus 'u-turn'