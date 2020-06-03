How have MPs been working in lockdown?

Video

Keeping fit, buying chickens and spending more time with the family are some of the things that MPs have been getting up to, during the coronavirus lockdown.

Politics Live spoke to six MPs about how they have been handling their increased casework from home and what help constituents have been seeking over the past few weeks.

Parliament returned on Tuesday and MPs have been encouraged back as their brief spell of virtual appearances in the Commons came to an end. But not all politicians are keen to make the physical journey back to Westminster.

