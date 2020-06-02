Government making MPs 'eunuchs'

Media player
Robert Halfon: Government making MPs 'Parliamentary eunuchs'
Conservative MP Robert Halfon has said the government is forcing MPs back to the Commons too early.
He said there was "absolutely no reason" why the hybrid Parliamentary proceedings couldn't continue, and accused Jacob Rees-Mogg of showing "a lack of empathy, a lack of understanding" of MPs in more difficult situations who cannot come in to the chamber.
Mr Halfon has been shielding at home and has been told by his GP not to attend parliament to take part in the proceedings.
02 Jun 2020
