Sunak: Furlough schemes must 'evolve'

Rishi Sunak says furlough scheme must 'evolve'
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said some employers with furloughed staff will have to start contributing to their pay from August.
He also said that from July, employers will be able to bring back their employees on a part-time basis.
29 May 2020
