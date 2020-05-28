PM questioned on benefits for migrants

Video

During a committee, Labour MP Stephen Timms asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson to provide support for those migrants who have been financially hit by coronavirus, but cannot claim benefits.

"Isn't it wrong that a hard-working, law-abiding family like that is being forced by the current arrangements into destitution," he asked, pointing to the example of a family in his constituency.

Mr Johnson replied: "Clearly people who have worked hard for this country should have support of one kind or another" and said "we will see what we can do."