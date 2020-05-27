Johnson ‘managed to unite a nation’ against Cummings

Media player
Cummings: Wishart and Johnson on adviser's lockdown trip
An SNP MP said Boris Johnson was “standing by his man” but 80% of British people thought his chief adviser broke the lockdown rules.
Pete Wishart said the PM’s actions over Dominic Cummings lockdown drive to Durham had “united a nation in condemnation and indignation”.
Mr Johnson said a lot of weekend press reports were "false”, and that Mr Wishart was making “party political points”.
The prime minister was giving evidence to the Commons Liaison Committee.
27 May 2020
