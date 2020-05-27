Will Johnson appear before MPs to explain policy?

Video

Boris Johnson said it was "very kind" to be asked to go back before MPs but there was "a lot on at the moment" as his time was "scarce" dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Liaison Committee chair Sir Bernard Jenkin was asking the prime minister to commit to regularly attending the liaison committee, adding it has been 12 months since a PM has appeared before it.

Mr Johnson has been accused of avoiding the panel of senior MPs.

The prime minister was giving evidence to the Commons Liaison Committee.