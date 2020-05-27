UK on EU changing trade talks policy: It's their call

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: David Frost on EU policy position in UK trade talks
The EU will need to “evolve its position to reach an agreement” with the UK in trade talks, the UK's chief negotiator has said.
David Frost told the Brexit committee the current EU mandate was not likely to produce an agreement “that can be agreed with us".
He told committee chairman Hilary Benn: “It’s their call”.
27 May 2020
