UK on EU changing trade talks policy: It's their call
The EU will need to “evolve its position to reach an agreement” with the UK in trade talks, the UK's chief negotiator has said.

David Frost told the Brexit committee the current EU mandate was not likely to produce an agreement “that can be agreed with us".

He told committee chairman Hilary Benn: “It’s their call”.

  • 27 May 2020
