Cummings 'furore' is a 'huge distraction'

Jackson Carlaw on Dominic Cummings' road trip to Durham
The leader of the Scottish Conservatives said he would "be considering my position" if he was Dominic Cummings.
Jackson Carlaw said the "continuing furore" was "proving to be a huge distraction” for the prime minister, the government, and tackling the virus.
Mr Carlaw said Downing Street had been “made clear” about his views, but he declined to say whether he had spoken to Boris Johnson about his chief adviser’s trip from London to Durham during lockdown.
26 May 2020
