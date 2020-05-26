'There are unanswered questions I couldn't defend'

Video

Junior minister Douglas Ross has set out why he resigned following Dominic Cummings' defence of his trip to County Durham during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Scotland Office minister said the senior aide's view of the government guidance was "not shared by the vast majority of people".

No 10 said the prime minister regretted Mr Ross' decision to stand down.

It comes as 30 Tory MPs have joined those calling on Mr Cummings to resign.

Mr Cummings explained on Monday why he drove 260 miles in March from his London home to his parents' farm with his child and ill wife.