Johnson backs Cummings in lockdown travel row
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Johnson: Dominic Cummings acted 'with integrity' over lockdown journey

The Prime Minister has backed his aide Dominic Cummings, saying he "acted responsibly and legally and with integrity".

It comes after a row over Cummings' travel to the North East during lockdown, which he has said was for childcare reasons due to the fact that he and his wife were about to be sick with coronavirus.

  • 24 May 2020
Go to next video: Dominic Cummings faces media scrum