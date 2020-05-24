Johnson backs Cummings in lockdown travel row

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Johnson: Dominic Cummings acted 'with integrity' over lockdown journey
The Prime Minister has backed his aide Dominic Cummings, saying he "acted responsibly and legally and with integrity".
It comes after a row over Cummings' travel to the North East during lockdown, which he has said was for childcare reasons due to the fact that he and his wife were about to be sick with coronavirus.
-
24 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-52792613/johnson-dominic-cummings-acted-with-integrity-over-lockdown-journeyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window