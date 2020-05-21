'These people are risking their lives'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hassan Akkad explains the video which caused a U-turn

Syrian refugee Hassan Akkad tells the BBC why he created a video which led to a government U-turn.

He said he made the video after realising that low-paid NHS staff would be exempt from Coronavirus bereavement funds in the event of a death among the workforce.

  • 21 May 2020