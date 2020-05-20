UK to have test, track and trace system by June

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: UK to have 'world-beating' tracing system
Boris Johnson said 25,000 contact tracers, able to track 10,000 new cases a day, would be in place by 1 June. The comment came as a response to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who challenged the PM over the absence of a tracing system since March.
-
20 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-52745202/coronavirus-uk-to-have-world-beating-tracing-systemRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window