PM: NHS fee for overseas staff 'right way forward'
PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on NHS fee for overseas care workers

The PM is asked about overseas care workers in the UK paying fees to use the NHS.

Sir Keir Starmer said the immigration health charge is set to rise from £400 to £624 a year.

Boris Johnson said the government had to look at "the realities" of funding health care and this was the "right way forward".

  • 20 May 2020
