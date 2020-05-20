MP wants 'more female voices at top of government'

Media player
PMQs: Duffield and Johnson on women in UK politics
The prime minister was asked why so few women are leading the daily government press conferences on coronavirus.
Labour MP Rosie Duffield called for a "change of tone" and more women at the top of government.
Boris Johnson said she had a “an extremely important point” and that he had taken "dramatic action" over women in power.
20 May 2020
