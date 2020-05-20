Blackford wants 'cruel NHS surcharge removed'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Blackford and Johnson on surcharge for foreign NHS workers
The prime minister has been accused of "giving with one hand and raking it in with the other" over the proposed surcharge for foreign NHS workers.
The SNP’s Ian Blackford spoke of Boris Johnson clapping for NHS workers on Thursdays, but also making them pay fees via an immigration policy to work in the UK.
The prime minister said his government had put in "the biggest investment in modern times" for the NHS and increased the living wage "by a massive amount".
20 May 2020
