Gove: Differences remain in EU trade talks

Brexit: Michael Gove on UK-EU trade deal talks
Michael Gove said the EU wanted access to UK fishing grounds, while restricting British access to its markets.
The Cabinet Office minister said agreements could be reached on several areas “without major difficulties”.
But he spoke of an “ideological approach” from the EU over fisheries, governance arrangements and the level playing field.
He said the UK has published its draft legal texts and tariff schedule.
19 May 2020
