Ministers 'too slow' on coronavirus in care homes
The government should have withdrawn its advice that care homes were “very unlikely to be infected” before 12 March, Liz Kendall has said.

The Labour health spokeswoman said care homes struggled to get PPE as the equipment was “requisitioned” by the NHS.

She challenged Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s claim that the government had thrown a “protective cloak around care homes right from the start”.

  • 19 May 2020
