UK making ‘petulant demands’ in trade talks

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Wishart and Gove on UK-EU trade talk timings
The SNP shadow spokesperson for the Cabinet Office has said UK negotiations with the EU over a future trade deal are a "petit dejeuner chiens" - a dog's breakfast.
Pete Wishart said the UK government was “playing political games with the future of millions of people” as Westminster pursued an “anti-EU agenda at all costs”.
Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said that the government was “honouring” the results of the Scottish independence and Brexit referendums.
-
19 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-52725549/brexit-wishart-and-gove-on-uk-eu-trade-talk-timingsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window