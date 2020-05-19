Media player
Commons Speaker says ministers 'must do better' on answering MPs
Sir Lindsay Hoyle criticises the "unacceptable" way in which the government answers written questions from MPs.
The Speaker warned the departments which did not make improvements would face being called to answer an urgent question in the Commons.
19 May 2020
