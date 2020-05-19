Commons Speaker says Government 'must do better'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Commons Speaker says ministers 'must do better' on answering MPs

Sir Lindsay Hoyle criticises the "unacceptable" way in which the government answers written questions from MPs.

The Speaker warned the departments which did not make improvements would face being called to answer an urgent question in the Commons.

  • 19 May 2020
Go to next video: New Commons Speaker 'will be accountable'