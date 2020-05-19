'UK didn't get ahead of testing early enough'

Media player
Coronavirus: 'We didn't get ahead of testing early enough' - Greg Clark
The chair of the Science and Technology Committee, Greg Clark, says the UK government "didn't get ahead of testing early enough".
The Conservative MP for Tunbridge Wells says it's crucial that the government now learns "the lessons so far" and applies them to future decisions.
19 May 2020
