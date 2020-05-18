Hancock: Coronavirus tests for anyone with symptoms

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hancock on coronavirus tests for anyone with symptoms
The health secretary has announced that the loss of taste and smell are now being treated as a potential coronavirus symptoms.
Matt Hancock also said that anyone, aged at least five, could now have a coronavirus test if they are showing symptoms, and told people how to apply for one.
-
18 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-52713903/hancock-on-coronavirus-tests-for-anyone-with-symptomsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window