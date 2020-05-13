Blackford: 'Widespread confusion over virus message

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Blackford accuses government of message 'confusion'
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said there had been "widespread confusion” over the UK government message about changes to lockdown rules.
He said devolved administrations had been “shut out” and there was a “total disregard” for the safety of workers.
Boris Johnson said the message was still to “stay at home if you can”, as he defended talks with devolved parliaments and said they would “go forward together”.
13 May 2020
