Starmer: Care home virus help was 'too slow'

Sir Keir Starmer said the government was “too slow” to protect people in care homes from coronavirus.

The Labour leader quoted advice from the start of the pandemic saying it “very unlikely“ those in a care home would become infected, but now at least 40% of Covid-19 deaths were in care homes.

Boris Johnson said the lockdown in care homes came ahead of the wider one for the general population.

He said there had been a “concerted action plan” to deal with the “appalling epidemic” and announced a further £600m for “infection control” in care homes in England.

