Just one-in-10 passengers can use public transport

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Shapps on public transport with 2m distance rule
Workers who need to commute should cycle or walk "wherever possible" the transport secretary has said.
Grant Shapps explained the two-metre distancing rule meant there would only be capacity for 10% of the usual numbers who use public transport.
He said people should continue to work from home if they could to “minimise pressure” on bus and rail services.
-
12 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-52635573/coronavirus-shapps-on-public-transport-with-2m-distance-ruleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window