Just one-in-10 passengers can use public transport
Coronavirus: Shapps on public transport with 2m distance rule

Workers who need to commute should cycle or walk "wherever possible" the transport secretary has said.

Grant Shapps explained the two-metre distancing rule meant there would only be capacity for 10% of the usual numbers who use public transport.

He said people should continue to work from home if they could to “minimise pressure” on bus and rail services.

  • 12 May 2020