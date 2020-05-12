Sunak: 'Heartbreaking' firm closures and job losses
Coronavirus: Chancellor Rishi Sunak on 'heartbreaking' job losses

Asked by the BBC’s political editor if the UK was looking at a recession due to dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, the chancellor said the number of closed businesses and loss of jobs was “heart-breaking”.

Rishi Sunak told Laura Kuenssberg he was he “working night and day” to limit job losses.

