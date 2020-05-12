Chancellor extends furlough scheme until October
Coronavirus: Sunak extends furlough scheme for workers

The job retention scheme to help employers and employees will run for a further four months, the chancellor has announced.

Rishi Sunak said there would be “greater transition to support the transition back to work” and furloughed staff could be returned to work part-time.

He said workers would “continue to receive the same level of overall support as they do now”, up to 80% of their salary until October.

