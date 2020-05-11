Starmer: 'Lots of questions... precious few answers'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Starmer calls for clarity from Johnson
The Labour leader said there was "no consensus" on messages or policy between Westminster and the devolved parliaments over dealing with coronavirus.
Keir Starmer said the country needed clarity and reassurance within 48 hours, as there were “lot of questions but so far precious few answers” from the UK government.
11 May 2020
