Coronavirus: Johnson on 'good solid British common sense'
The prime minister says this was the "moment for the whole country to come together" over the lockdown rules to combat coronavirus.
Boris Johnson told MPs that "good solid British common sense" had worked throughout phase one and he had "no doubt" it would work in the second phase of fighting the disease.
11 May 2020
