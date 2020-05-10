Johnson sets out plan to modify lockdown
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson sets out plan to modify lockdown

The prime minister has set out a series of steps for the lifting of the coronavirus lockdown.

In a ministerial broadcast Boris Johnson encouraged people in England to exercise outdoors more often, and those unable to work from home to travel to their usual place of work.

Mr Johnson also looked ahead to possible school re-openings in June and hospitality and public places returning to business in July.

  • 10 May 2020
Go to next video: Why the R number is important to fight coronavirus