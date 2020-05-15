Behind the scenes at a 'virtual Parliament'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: How a 'virtual Parliament' works
The coronavirus pandemic has cause big changes in the centuries-old House of Commons.
The BBC's Jonathan Blake reports from behind the scenes at Parliament.
-
15 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window