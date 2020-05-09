Media player
Coronavirus in the UK: The first 100 days
The first confirmed case of coronavirus in the UK was on 31 January. Since then more than 30,000 people have died with the disease and thousands more have needed hospital treatment.
Here's how the crisis has evolved in the 100 days since the first case, and how the government's policy has shifted as the situation changed.
