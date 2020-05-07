'UK can start to think about next phase' says Raab
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: 'Virus not beaten' but UK can think about next phase, says Raab

Speaking at the daily government briefing, the foreign secretary has said the UK can start to think about the next phase in the pandemic.

Dominic Raab said that this weekend the prime minister will outline what steps the UK "can responsibly take over the following weeks."

  • 07 May 2020
Go to next video: Why do I need to be tested?